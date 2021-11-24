Dusk closed in 2015 after years as one of South Shields’ most popular nightclubs and its return will happen on December 3, recreating the days of original Dusk DJ’s, cocktail menu and drink offers as well as lazers, a Co2 cannon and confetti bombs.

To get you in the mood, here are 9 Dusk scenes from the Shields Gazette archives including the day you turned up to watch an attempt on a pant-wearing rexord.

Are you pictured? Can you spot someone you know? Take a look and then get in touch with your own Dusk memories.

1. Packed in 2010 Were you pictured at the nightclub 11 years ago? Photo: SN Photo Sales

2. Bidding for a record Gary Craig was going for a record in 2010 and it seemed to involve wearing as many pants as possible at the same time. Who can tell us whether Gary became a record breaker? Photo: SN Photo Sales

3. Going festive in 2008 Santa paid a visit to Dusk in 2008. Did you get to meet him? Photo: sg Photo Sales

4. Party time Pictured at a pyjama party at Dusk in 2008. Remember this? Photo: sg Photo Sales