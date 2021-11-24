The Shields Gazette revealed this week that Dusk will be recreated in Jade Thirwall’s venue Industry when it is transformed to replicate the former South Shields nightclub.
Dusk closed in 2015 after years as one of South Shields’ most popular nightclubs and its return will happen on December 3, recreating the days of original Dusk DJ’s, cocktail menu and drink offers as well as lazers, a Co2 cannon and confetti bombs.
To get you in the mood, here are 9 Dusk scenes from the Shields Gazette archives including the day you turned up to watch an attempt on a pant-wearing rexord.
Are you pictured? Can you spot someone you know? Take a look and then get in touch with your own Dusk memories.
Page 1 of 3