Nine South Tyneside green scenes from the past as the world's attention is on climate change

Cop 26, which is the United Nations Climate Change Conference is being held in Glasgow and lasts until November 12.

Closer to home, lots of you have been doing your bit to help the environment over the years including by recycling paper, aerosol cans and even CDs.

Used Christmas cards have also got your attention and we have photos from Harton Junior School, Tyne Dock, Simonside Primary and Marine Park Primary to show you more.

There’s much more besides but why not find out yourself by taking a look through this archive collection of images.

1. Heaps of memories from 2008 Recycling aerosol cans in 2008 were Rachael McCabe and Steve Cormack at Tyne Dock but who can tell us more? Photo: TR Photo Sales

2. Happy times at Harton Juniors A reminder from 2006 where David Miliband joined Harton Junior School pupils to make recycled paper. Does this bring back memories? Photo: TR Photo Sales

3. A new use for old cards Mavis Maughan and Tracey Tough from Asda were recycling Christmas cards in this 2008 scene from South Shields. Photo: sg Photo Sales

4. Super at Simonside Primary Scott Carlisle and Chloe Screaton built a bridge as part of Science and Recycling Week at Simonside Primary School in 2009. Does this bring back memories? Photo: CL Photo Sales