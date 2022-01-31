Nine South Tyneside storm scenes from the past as we take another battering by the elements

But which of these storms from the past do you remember? We have reminders of flooded shops in South Shields in 2009 and walkers struggling against the conditions on the beach in 2008.
Brave shoppers who were out in the 2013 storms on King Street are also included in our feature. Take a look and see how many scenes you remember.
1. Bracing the beach storms
These walkers were struggling against the storms on the beach 14 years ago.
Photo: sg
2. Mopping up in 2009
These fire crews were mopping out a town centre store after storm chaos in South Shields 13 years ago.
Photo: sg
3. Shopping despite the storms
Shoppers brave the weather on King Street 9 years ago.
Photo: gz
4. Hector hits South Tyneside
Storm Hector whips up the winds at Sandhaven Beach four years ago.
Photo: sg