Nine super-cute graduation pictures from nurseries and primary schools in South Tyneside over the years

They’re scenes to melt your heart and they show graduation ceremonies – from kindergartens, nurseries and primary schools.

By Chris Cordner
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 5:40 pm

And the common denominator is that all these retro photos show children from the South Tyneside area.

We wanted to delve into the Shields Gazette archives after the recent and oh so sweet article on the recent graduation at Nurserytime Kindergarten on Beach Road.

It happened this summer but we have so many great graduation scenes from years gone by as well.

So settle down to scrutinise these scenes from All Saints, Albert Elliott, Hedworthfield, Laygate, Cleadon and lots more besides.

1. Saying goodbye at at Albert Elliott

Graduation time at Albert Elliott Primary School in 2008.

Photo: TR

2. Happy times at Hedworthfield

Who can tell us more about this 2007 graduation scene at Hedworthfield Primary School.

Photo: CL

3. All smiles at Laygate Community School

Laygate Community School reception class pupils who were graduating to Year 1 in 2013. Remember this?

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

4. Plenty to shout about at All Saints

It is 14 years since this photo was taken of the reception class pupils at All Saints Primary School on their graduation from the Foundation stage.

Photo: TR

