A delve into the Shields Gazette archives came up with this set of photos. We have scenes of silk painting, poster making and a ‘pyramid’ project.

We have reminders from schools including Bede Burn Primary, St Joseph’s RC Primary, Valley View and Laygate Community School.

Take a look and see if there is a teaching assistant you know in our retro collection of images.

Laygate Community School pupils were taking part in Art Week in 2013 and Mahdy Thaminn, teaching assistant Alison King, centre, and Jesica Markey were pictured as they created a silk painting.

Bede Burn Primary School teaching assistants, left to right, Lisa Welsh, Karen Richardson, Natalie Kiely, Moyra Riley, Su Arthur and Jane Parkes, were pictured with thank you posters made by pupils to celebrate National Teaching Assistants Day in 2013.

Bede Burn Primary School remembrance display 5 years ago. Pictured with students are the staff from left, Headteacher Nicola Faulkner, teaching assistant Glenn MacIntosh and class teacher Amanda Lenney.

Teaching assistant Brenda Caswell was pictured at the Hebburn Early Excellence Centre with the young pupils in 2005.