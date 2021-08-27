How many of these bike scenes do you remember?
Pedal back in time to these nine South Tyneside bike scenes as Britain goes cycling crazy

Are you ready for a journey into South Tyneside’s cycling past?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 27th August 2021, 3:37 pm

What better time is there for a look back on these bike memories. After all, the pandemic has spurred people on to get out, get in the saddle and shape up the cycling way.

We have reminders of charity rides as well as the day you took your cycling proficiency test.

So get pedalling back in time. We’ve got lots of retro photos for you to peruse!

1. On the road at Mortimer Primary

Julie Watson was leading the cycling lessons at Mortimer Primary School in this 2005 photo. Can you spot someone you know?

2. A new facility for South Tyneside cyc;ists

Back to 2007 and a new cycle path was created with the help of Northumbrian Water and pupils from Greenfields. Remember this?

3. A new group for cyclists

Steve Lynn's new cycle group was introduced in South Tyneside in 2007 but were you a part of it?

4. Fantastic fundraising firefighters

Alan McFarquhar and Dabid Gray were cycling coast to coast in a day for charity in 2003. Who can tell us more?

