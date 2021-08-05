Photos galore in this new book which pays tribute to South Shields' past

The latest production from Hebburn-born Norman Dunn is called Good Old Shields and it is a 300-picture focus on South Shields over the decades.

Norman said: “Hebburn and Jarrow people have always gone to Shields for the cinemas, the shopping, the beaches, the pubs and the restaurants so ‘Good old Shields’ has always been part of our life.

“For most of my life I’ve been interested in our local history and whilst I’m still able, I decided to produce four top quality books jam packed with old photos from a lifetime’s collection. I wanted to give people a quality book at a good price considering the number of good clear images in them.”

Norman - born in June 1944 in Hebburn ‘exactly three weeks after ‘D Day’ – went to St Aloysius School until he was 15 then went to Hebburn Technical College.

Norman also runs a message forum which attracts interest from Canada, Australia and America. Now he wants to extend his love of the past through his new books which are A4 size, gloss pages with 300 photos in each, as well as local history information.

All of the photos are pictures which were donated to a Tyneside website Norman used to run.

The books cost £15 each and postage in the UK is £3. To order, email Norman at [email protected] or call him on 07958 120972.

1. Commercial Road A view of Commercial Road with the Holy Trinity Church in the background. This one comes from around 1950 and is one of the photos in Norman Dunn's new book.

2. The corner shop Anderson Street looking towards a shop on Catherine Street. The photo features in Norman Dunn's new book.

3. Back to the 1980s Salisbury Street in the 1980s.

4. Fuelling up on West End memories West End Garage in a photo believed to have been taken in 1950.