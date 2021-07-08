When English football was on a high and this was happening on South Tyneside.

Re-live these 9 South Tyneside memories from when football came home in 1966

We’re all daring to dream that football will be coming home.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 2:54 pm

In the meantime, how about some reminders of life on South Tyneside the last time England won a major tournament?

We have got 9 flashback photos from 1966 including a visit by a clown to a famous store, local pubs and a well-known band pictured in the borough.

We all remember Bobby belting the ball, and Nobby dancing, but who remembers these South Tyneside scenes?

1. Performing near the pavilion

Members of the Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band - famous for the song Urban Spaceman - near the Pier Pavilion in 1966. Did you see them?

Photo: Shields Gazette

Buy photo

2. Inside the club

It's March 1966 and here is a picture inside the RAOB Club. Does it bring back memories?

Photo: Shields Gazette

Buy photo

3. Packed in Binns

Mothers and children packed the toy department at Binns in South Shields when Pierre the Clown visited. Were you there?

Photo: Shields Gazette

Buy photo

4. Playtime in June 1966

A scene from June 1966 with children playing in the Oakleigh Gardens centre. Remember this?

Photo: Shields Gazette

Buy photo
South TynesideEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3