10 shoe scenes for you to remember. Take a look and tell us more.

Remembering South Shields lost shoe shops - from Riddicks to the short-lived Flossy Shop

Where did you love to shop for shoes in the past?

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 12:38 pm

Which was your favourite for comfy footwear or perhaps something a little more glamorous?

Which was the best for sturdy shoes which lasted an impressively long time.

These are the South Tyneside questions we want answers to and we are hoping to help refresh your memories with some archive photos of shoe shops and factories.

We have Riddicks and Caxtons, Fairbairns and the Go Gay Shoes factory.

How many of these do you remember?

Take a look and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. Retro in Riddicks

Trying on shoes in Riddicks in 2003. Does this bring back memories?

Photo: TR

2. Memories from 1986

Caxton shoe shop in King Street. Remember this from 35 years ago?

Photo: Shields Gazette

3. Remember when Flossys were a thing?

The new Flossy shoe store in King Street in 2012.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. A King Street favourite

The Fairbairn shoe shop in King Street in 1966.

Photo: Shields Gazette

