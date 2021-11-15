The pub backed the Movember campaign in 2014 and here's the team with the money they raised. Can you spot someone you know?
Seven photos from times past at the Chichester Arms in South Shields

Lets raise a toast to the Chichester Arms by turning back the clock to these retro scenes.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 15th November 2021, 2:23 pm

We have 8 photos to share with you and they show everything from Movember fundraising to a pool marathon at the pub.

There are Gazette archive photos from as far back as 1966 and we would love your memories of them. Email [email protected]

Take a look through our retro feature and then get in touch with your memories.

1. Reminders from Halloween

A Halloween scene at the pub in 2015.

Photo: sg

2. Back to 1966

A photo in the pub from 55 years ago.

Photo: sg

3. Serving up memories from 2015

Landlord Shaun Mohamed pictured at Halloween 6 years ago.

Photo: sg

4. Heading back more than three decades

The Chichester Arms in a photo which dates back more than 30 years.

Photo: sg

