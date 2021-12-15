Showtime at Biddick Hall - 8 archive scenes of the South Shields school at Christmas

Is there a stage star that you recognise from shows such as The Bossy King, Gnome Alone or The Pied Piper?
We have wise men, kings, shepherds, Joseph, Mary and Christmas trees?
Can you spot someone you know? Take a look and then get in touch with your own festive memories.
1. The Bossy King in 2009
The Infant School production of The Bossy King had a great cast in 2009. Is there someone you know in the picture?
Photo: TR
2. Little stars on the stage
It's the Biddick Hall Junior School production of Gnome Alone, and the Pied Piper in 2009. Does this bring back happy memories?
Photo: TR
3. Back to 2003
These stage stars were ready for the 2003 Nativity at Biddick Hall. Is there someone you know in the photo?
Photo: IB
4. On stage in 2013
The Years 3 and 4 Nativity looked like great fun in 2013. Did you get to see it?
Photo: Tim Richardson