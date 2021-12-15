Nativity scenes galore but can you spot someone you know in them?
Showtime at Biddick Hall - 8 archive scenes of the South Shields school at Christmas

Showtime! We are getting festive with a look back at Biddick Hall’s school Nativities and Christmas scenes over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 10:49 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 10:57 am

Is there a stage star that you recognise from shows such as The Bossy King, Gnome Alone or The Pied Piper?

We have wise men, kings, shepherds, Joseph, Mary and Christmas trees?

Can you spot someone you know? Take a look and then get in touch with your own festive memories.

1. The Bossy King in 2009

The Infant School production of The Bossy King had a great cast in 2009. Is there someone you know in the picture?

2. Little stars on the stage

It's the Biddick Hall Junior School production of Gnome Alone, and the Pied Piper in 2009. Does this bring back happy memories?

3. Back to 2003

These stage stars were ready for the 2003 Nativity at Biddick Hall. Is there someone you know in the photo?

4. On stage in 2013

The Years 3 and 4 Nativity looked like great fun in 2013. Did you get to see it?

