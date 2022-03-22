Soak up the sunshine memories with 9 sunny South Tyneside retro photos as the warmer weather returns

Weathermen are predicting a sunny spell for this week and South Tyneside’s temperatures are set to rise to 16 degrees C.

We are marking the turnaround with a look back at scenes to put a sunny smile on your face.

So whether you were pictured at Sandhaven, Littlehaven or South Marine Park, we have something to brighten up the day. Take a look.

1. Super at Sandhaven BeachB Enjoying a lolly, and the hot weather at Sandhaven Beach, were Brian and Marian Daunt from South Shields in 2017. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Fun on the water Enjoying a 2018 heatwave in South Tyneside. Recognise them? Photo: sg Photo Sales

3. On the right tracks in 2015 South Marine Park in the sun and what could be better than a train ride. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. On the ball in 2017 A kickabout in Marine Park in 2011. Photo: sg Photo Sales