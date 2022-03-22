Soak up the sunshine memories with 9 sunny South Tyneside retro photos as the warmer weather returns

Weathermen are predicting a sunny spell for this week and South Tyneside’s temperatures are set to rise to 16 degrees C.
We are marking the turnaround with a look back at scenes to put a sunny smile on your face.
So whether you were pictured at Sandhaven, Littlehaven or South Marine Park, we have something to brighten up the day. Take a look.
1. Super at Sandhaven BeachB
Enjoying a lolly, and the hot weather at Sandhaven Beach, were Brian and Marian Daunt from South Shields in 2017.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Fun on the water
Enjoying a 2018 heatwave in South Tyneside. Recognise them?
Photo: sg
3. On the right tracks in 2015
South Marine Park in the sun and what could be better than a train ride.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. On the ball in 2017
A kickabout in Marine Park in 2011.
Photo: sg