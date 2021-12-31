Memories from 1992. Take a look and then get in touch to share yours.
Memories from 1992. Take a look and then get in touch to share yours.

South Tyneside in 1992: Memories from South Shields 30 years ago - has it really been that long?

What a year it was – and can you believe it was 30 years ago.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 31st December 2021, 2:15 pm

We have memories of the first market day at South Shields Market Place and mums and children on a toddle at Readhead Park.

You painted the Pier Pavilion, became top achievers with the 10th South Shields Boys Brigade and we have recollections of it all.

Take a look and see how many of these scenes you remember.

1. Market memories

The first market day in 1992 in South Shields Market Place.

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

2. Stars of the airwaves

Whitburn Junior School broadcasters were pictured in June 1992. Who can tell us more about these budding on-air stars?

Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales

3. Ready for a toddle

Mums and youngsters of Mortimer Community Associaton toddler group were on a sponsored toddle around Readhead Park to raise funds for new outdoor activity equipment. Can you spot someone you know?

Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales

4. Just the job on the pavilion

These keen volunteers completed a painting project on the Pier Pavilion.

Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
MemoriesSouth TynesideSouth Shields
Next Page
Page 1 of 3