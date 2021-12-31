We have memories of the first market day at South Shields Market Place and mums and children on a toddle at Readhead Park.
You painted the Pier Pavilion, became top achievers with the 10th South Shields Boys Brigade and we have recollections of it all.
Take a look and see how many of these scenes you remember.
1. Market memories
The first market day in 1992 in South Shields Market Place.
Photo: sg
2. Stars of the airwaves
Whitburn Junior School broadcasters were pictured in June 1992. Who can tell us more about these budding on-air stars?
Photo: Shields Gazette
3. Ready for a toddle
Mums and youngsters of Mortimer Community Associaton toddler group were on a sponsored toddle around Readhead Park to raise funds for new outdoor activity equipment. Can you spot someone you know?
Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Just the job on the pavilion
These keen volunteers completed a painting project on the Pier Pavilion.
Photo: Shields Gazette