From games to learning new skills. The camps of South Tyneside have catered for it all over the years.
Summer camps galore! But which one were you pictured at in South Tyneside?

From football to getting fit – you have done it all at South Tyneside camps in the sun.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 1:56 pm

Some got to enjoy a spot of tennis. Others had fun around the fire at scout camp but the common denominator is you had great fun.

To remind you of those wonderful times, we have 9 photos from the Shields Gazette archives.

So let’s head outdoors and get ready to have fun once again.

1. Keep up the 2009 memories

A football camp at Sea View Primary School in South Shields 12 years ago. Coaches Paul Mossa and Daryl Smith led the way but were you pictured with them?

Photo: SN

2. Jumping back to Jarrow in 2007

Flashback to a fit camp at Jarrow Community Centre. Who remembers taking part?

Photo: IB

3. Anyone for a 2003 game of tennis

Youngsters were pictured taking part in a tennis summer camp at Westoe Tennis Club. How many faces do you recognise from this 18-year-old photo?

Photo: TR

4. The final whistle at Harton

The end of a football summer camp at Harton Welfare Ground in 2003. What a turnout there was but are you pictured?

Photo: TR

