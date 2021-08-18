Summer camps galore! But which one were you pictured at in South Tyneside?

Some got to enjoy a spot of tennis. Others had fun around the fire at scout camp but the common denominator is you had great fun.
To remind you of those wonderful times, we have 9 photos from the Shields Gazette archives.
So let’s head outdoors and get ready to have fun once again.
1. Keep up the 2009 memories
A football camp at Sea View Primary School in South Shields 12 years ago. Coaches Paul Mossa and Daryl Smith led the way but were you pictured with them?
Photo: SN
2. Jumping back to Jarrow in 2007
Flashback to a fit camp at Jarrow Community Centre. Who remembers taking part?
Photo: IB
3. Anyone for a 2003 game of tennis
Youngsters were pictured taking part in a tennis summer camp at Westoe Tennis Club. How many faces do you recognise from this 18-year-old photo?
Photo: TR
4. The final whistle at Harton
The end of a football summer camp at Harton Welfare Ground in 2003. What a turnout there was but are you pictured?
Photo: TR