Take the lead with your memories as we celebrate South Tyneside's perfect pooches over the years

It is just around the corner and it will be with us next week.

But we thought we would get ahead with a look back at some canines captured on camera by the Shields Gazette over the years.

A dog show at Ashley Primary School and a dog display in Jarrow Park are part of our pooch round-up.

There’s the dog walkers on Cleadon Hills or dog microchipping at Lukes Lane Community Centre and at Chuter Ede Community Association.

But we want your memories of these scenes. So take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

1. Bless! Meet Ben and Sam the therapy dogs Terry Mettimore from Pets As Therapy took cute canines Ben and Sam with him when he paid a visit to Harton Grange Care Home in 2009. Photo: IB Photo Sales

2. Leading you back to 2015 Joanne Cairns, treasurer of North of England Dalmation Welfare, was aiming to get 101 dalmations entered into the 2015 Great North Dog Walk . Joanne's dogs Harlie and Millie are in this picture. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Harley steals the spotlight A Dog's Trust dog microchipping event at Lukes Lane Community Centre in 2015. Dog's Trust's David Kelly, Coun Alan Kerr, Stephanie and Riley Adams are in the picture and right at the front is Harley the dog. Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales

4. On show at Ashley Primary Here's a view of the Ashley Primary School dog show in 2005. Do you recognise the dog and owner trying out the agility course? Photo: TR Photo Sales