The day you got to build robots at school - with your families! 9 retro Harton scenes

How about building robots at school with your families to give you a helping hand.

That’s what happened at Harton Technology College in 2009 when a robot-making session got a great turnout, including a visit from a Shields Gazette photographer and a Dalek.

Want to find out more? Take a look at our archive collection and then get in touch with your memories.

1. A 'can-do' scene from 2009 Family time at this robot-building session. Photo: IB Buy photo

2. Teamwork pays dividends All smiles after producing a fantastic robot. Photo: IB Buy photo

3. Loving the robot Now that's a robot to remember! Do these archives photos trigger some great memories? Photo: IB Buy photo

4. A retro robot scene So creative in 2009. Photo: IB Buy photo