Have a look at these Harton photos from 12 years ago. Do they bring back great memories?

The day you got to build robots at school - with your families! 9 retro Harton scenes

What could be cooler than building robots?

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:11 pm

How about building robots at school with your families to give you a helping hand.

That’s what happened at Harton Technology College in 2009 when a robot-making session got a great turnout, including a visit from a Shields Gazette photographer and a Dalek.

Want to find out more? Take a look at our archive collection and then get in touch with your memories.

1. A 'can-do' scene from 2009

Family time at this robot-building session.

2. Teamwork pays dividends

All smiles after producing a fantastic robot.

3. Loving the robot

Now that's a robot to remember! Do these archives photos trigger some great memories?

4. A retro robot scene

So creative in 2009.

