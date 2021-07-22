The day you got to build robots at school - with your families! 9 retro Harton scenes
What could be cooler than building robots?
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:11 pm
How about building robots at school with your families to give you a helping hand.
That’s what happened at Harton Technology College in 2009 when a robot-making session got a great turnout, including a visit from a Shields Gazette photographer and a Dalek.
Want to find out more? Take a look at our archive collection and then get in touch with your memories.
