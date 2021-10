And 85 years on, we are spotlighting once again the marchers who did so much to raise the concerns of a community’s protest against poverty and unemployment.

We have 10 photos to share of the marchers en route to London with a look at some of the characters who played a part, including the dog they adopted along the way.

Join us as we pay tribute to the marchers of Jarrow.

1. On their way The marchers with the Jarrow petition which carried the signatures of 11,000 people. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2. Keeping the marchers warm Loading the bus with blankets at Mansfield. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3. Determined to do their bit Taking a break during the journey to London. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4. Leading the way Heads held high as they march to the Capital. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales