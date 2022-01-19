The places you always visited on a trip to Fowler Street in South Shields

Shields Gazette readers have been sharing their memories of a visit to Fowler Street – from finding whatever you needed at Frank Lake & Sons to picking up a prescription from Carter’s Chemist.

Whether you worked at one of the street’s businesses or had one of them on your must-visit list for every shopping trip, there’s no denying that Fowler Street is a favourite in many of your memories.

Readers shouted out the 1A Cafe for the “best pies ever made” and championed Carter’s Chemist, which is still going strong to this day.

You could restock your wardrobe, choose something for tea and even pick up a new TV.

It truly is a street steeped in history and packed with childhood memories for many.

Here are some of your stories from the Shields Gazette Facebook page. Click here to add your own to the post.

Shopping in Fowler Street in May 1981.

Stephanie Brown: “We have Serenity Wellness Centre above what was Steinmayer, it’s lovely to see what used to be there.”

Dave Nesbitt: “Frank Lake’s, great shop.”

Graeme Pearson: “Frank Lake’s sold everything.”

Denise Buckingham: “I loved working in the 1A Cafe.”

Jason Helmy: “1A Cafe … pie, chips and peas. Best pies ever made, never had a one like it since I was a kid.”

Sharon Donkin: “The pot pies [were] to die for. Queueing up on the stairs for a table but so worth it, childhood memories.”

Gillian Foreman: “Good old Carter’s. I can remember you could go in anytime to see the old Mr Carter he would listen to what was wrong with you and go round the back and make you a bottle up and it worked straight away.”

A stormy Fowler Street scene from 1982.

Karen Robson: “My lovely sister-in-law still works in Carter’s. Almost 40 years.”

Angela Todd: “Graham & Warren travel agents and Derek Thorpe’s lighting shop.”

Claire Brown: “Wow the Rediffusion shop, my late Granda worked for them fixed the tellies and I would watch him re-wire the cables.”

Kevin Dickinson: “The Naval Uniform outfitters, Gattof’s …or Dicksons for a saveloy dip of course.”

