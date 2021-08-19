To boulder-ly go back in time ... 9 climbing scenes from South Tyneside in years gone by

Whether you were climbing a wall in Simonside or whether you were a Bamburgh School pupil having a go at climbing, the Shields Gazette was there to capture the moment on camera.
1. A grand opening in 2009
Tony Mordue, Dave Addison, Martin Simpson and Brian Byrne, were pictured at the grand opening of a climbing wall 12 years ago but who can tell us more?
2. A star performance from Jack
Jack Graham had every reason to smile as he was the regional climbing champion when this photo was taken in 2010. He was also number 1 in the UK.
3. Brilliant at Bents Park
The climbing wall at the Annual Armed Forces Day at Bents Park. Were you there in 2018?
4. Hitting new heights in 2009
An adult learners week scene in which climbing was one of the fun activities on offer. But who was the student having a wonderful time.
