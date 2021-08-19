You had fun on the climbing wall and we loved capturing the moment for our archives. See if you can spot a climber you know.
To boulder-ly go back in time ... 9 climbing scenes from South Tyneside in years gone by

On the scale of it, there’s some great reminders of the past in these rock climbing photos.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 10:42 am

Whether you were climbing a wall in Simonside or whether you were a Bamburgh School pupil having a go at climbing, the Shields Gazette was there to capture the moment on camera.

There are plenty of faces to recognise in these retro scenes from South Tyneside.

So get ready to tackle a trip down memory lane.

1. A grand opening in 2009

Tony Mordue, Dave Addison, Martin Simpson and Brian Byrne, were pictured at the grand opening of a climbing wall 12 years ago but who can tell us more?

2. A star performance from Jack

Jack Graham had every reason to smile as he was the regional climbing champion when this photo was taken in 2010. He was also number 1 in the UK.

3. Brilliant at Bents Park

The climbing wall at the Annual Armed Forces Day at Bents Park. Were you there in 2018?

4. Hitting new heights in 2009

An adult learners week scene in which climbing was one of the fun activities on offer. But who was the student having a wonderful time.

