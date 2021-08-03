Britain’s Olympic hero was pictured knitting as he watched one of the other diving finals in Tokyo.

It gives us a chance to cast our minds back to these Shields Gazette archive photos, all with a knitting theme.

We have reminders from Talbot Road Methodist Church where locals went on ‘safari’ and the Cleadon Park Library Knit and Knatter group members.

There are plenty of keen knitters closer to home and we hope you are in one of these retro pictures.

Take a look and let’s see if we can create a pattern of great responses.

1. Going on safari in Talbot Road Members of the WEA Craft group at Talbot Road Methodist Church with with their knitted safari project. Who remembers this from 2015?

2. A hobby for all generations in South Shields Fancy a spot of knitting? Jessica Mews, Anne Cuskin and Hannah Wiegmann did at the Central Library in South Shields in 2012.

3. On the 12th day of Christmas in Cleadon Cleadon Park Library Knit and Knatter group members with their 12 Days of Christmas which they created in 2013. Were you a part of the group.

4. A heartwarming scene from 2015 Hundreds of scarves were knitted to hand over to the Shoebox Appeal in 2015. Pictured are Anne Walsh, Helen Frame,Trisha Octon and Carol Hall but who can tell us more?