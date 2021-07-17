John Diamond who was such an important part of South Tyneside's flourishing local history society.

John Diamond, who died recently aged 76, was an ‘extremely active’ member of the Jarrow and Hebburn Local History Society.

He was known for the way he would record the memories of older knowledgeable people for posterity, for his films and his detailed books, said society officials.

John, who was once a scout for Aston Villa Football Club, had spent more than 30 years as a member of the history society. He did extensive research on the history of both Jarrow and Hebburn.

The list of books he produced included Jarrow Records, Hebburn Records 8th Century to 1900, Hebburn Records 1900 to 1950 and Jarrow Theatre Royal.

John worked in the shipyard but had to leave early because of ill health but his passion was sport and particularly football.

He was a player himself and when he had to give it up, became a scout for Aston Villa. He also wrote the football programmes for Hebburn FC for years, said his brother Tom.

A history society statement said: “He was an active member of our society and he interviewed local people and made short films on social history. He wrote a book on Hawthorne Leslie shipbuilders football teams and his Jarrow Records and Hebburn became best sellers at local exhibitions.

"He visited many care homes giving slide shows of Hebburn in particular of past times and brought back many happy memories to lots of folk . His memory will live on in his books.”