A selection of beard scenes to hopefully bring back great memories.

Trimming back the years for these retro South Tyneside beard scenes - were you pictured with wonderful whiskers?

Are you ready for some retro beard scenes? We are as we celebrate a month of beard growing on the way.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:09 am

Decembeard is a nationwide initiative to support sponsored beard growing in support of Bowel Cancer UK.

But we thought we would get you in the mood with some South Tyneside beard growing – and beard removing – scenes from the past. Who do you recognise in our retro colection?

Are you in the spotlight yourself? Take a look and then get in touch with your own memories.

1. Comparing beards in 2010

Steven Bruce, left, and friends were raising money for charity by growing beards. Also pictured were Mark Jones, John Brown, Nick Sandy and Glenn Holmstrom.

2. Ryan's retro reminder from 2014

Asda colleague Ryan Owens had his hair and beard shaved off to raise money for the Tickled Pink Campaign . Christine Love, left, and Mavis Maughan checkout Ryan's new look in 2014.

3. Joe's festive gesture in 2008

Joe Grant was in the spotlight in 2008 when his Santa beard was shaved off for a worthy cause. Remember this?

4. Magnificent matthew

Matthew Wann grew a beard in 2015 and then walked around with it half shaved off for a week to raise funds for charity. Remember this?

