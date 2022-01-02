But it really was 1982 when all these Shields Gazette archive photos were taken.

We also have reminders of Boldon Colliery Brass Band setting off on a coach for a competition and South Shields Cub Scouts at Brownsea Hall.

Add in flooding on Fowler Street, a 1982 view of the lounge at South Shields Labour Club and crowds in the South Shields Market Place and it makes up a real connection of life on South Tyneside four decades ago.

Does it bring back memories? The only way to find out is by taking a look for yourselves.

1. A dash in Hintons Margaret Raine did a three minute trolley dash round Hinton's store for her father George Elsy, centre, when his ticket came up in a draw held by the Lions Club. Remember this?

2. End of an era at the Savoy Youngsters queue for the last time at the Savoy cinema in December 1982. Does this bring back memories?

3. Musical memories from Boldon Boldon Colliery Brass Band members before they set off for another competition in April 1982.

4. In the Scouts Some of the South Shields district Cub Scouts who took part in an Easter Egg and Easter mosaic competition at the Brownsea Hall in March 1982.