Peter Canning recently shared a wonderful set of images from his 1959 visit to South Shields fairground.
Now we can share more of his photos with you, including fairground attractions as well as local sights which were captured on film during his visit to the area 62 years ago.
They show Marsden Grotto, the Horsley Hill Hotel, and the town hall.
Peter, who now lives in Bedfordshire, gets our thanks for another fantastic selection of photos. Take a look and see if they bring back memories for you too.
