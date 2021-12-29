Was it really nearly 70 years ago? Yes it was and here's a reminder of a bygone South Tyneside era.
Was it really nearly 70 years ago? Yes it was and here's a reminder of a bygone South Tyneside era.

What life was like in South Tyneside 60 years ago - pictures of Marsden Grotto, South Shields fair and the Horsley Hill Hotel in the 1950s and 1960s

Another selection of poignant photos of South Tyneside’s past can be shared with Gazette followers.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:47 pm

Peter Canning recently shared a wonderful set of images from his 1959 visit to South Shields fairground.

Now we can share more of his photos with you, including fairground attractions as well as local sights which were captured on film during his visit to the area 62 years ago.

They show Marsden Grotto, the Horsley Hill Hotel, and the town hall.

Peter, who now lives in Bedfordshire, gets our thanks for another fantastic selection of photos. Take a look and see if they bring back memories for you too.

1. Recognise this scene?

Who recognises the fairground game in this 1959 scene?

Photo: sg

Photo Sales

2. Harking back to 1954

A view of the Horsley Hill Hotel from 67 years ago.

Photo: ugc

Photo Sales

3. A familiar scene

Frenchman's Bay in 1958.

Photo: ugc

Photo Sales

4. Enjoying the attractions

Fun at the fairground in 1959.

Photo: ugc

Photo Sales
South TynesideSouth Shields
Next Page
Page 1 of 3