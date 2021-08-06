Who knew! South Tyneside just loves the Dr and here is the time travelling proof in these retro Gazette photos

There’s talk that a new doctor could be on the way for a forthcoming season of Dr Who.

But South Tyneside can already boast plenty of connections to the Dr and his companions, and a handful of his enemies.

There are fans galore across the area and all of these photos come from the Shields Gazette archives.

Take a look and see if they bring back wonderful memories.

1. Meeting the doctor in 2010 Dr Who star Colin Baker got to meet a big fan at an event at the Temple Park Leisure Centre 11 years ago. Remember this? Photo: CL Buy photo

2. A special visitor to Ocean Road A 2003 art class at the Ocean Road Community Association and look who came to call. A Dalek was in the photo with adult education art students Margaret Bell, Anne Price, and Ann Milne. Photo: TR Buy photo

3. Getting to know K9 Adam Fay looked like he was loving his meeting with K9 at the Temple Park Leisure Centre in 2010. Photo: sg Buy photo

4. Looking back at this Living Waters scene Who remembers this 2007 community safety event at the Living Waters Church, complete with Dr Who characters? Photo: SN Buy photo