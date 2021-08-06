We have 9 great South Tyneside reminders of how much the borough loves the doctor. Have a browse through and then get in touch to tell us more.
Who knew! South Tyneside just loves the Dr and here is the time travelling proof in these retro Gazette photos

Cybermen, Daleks and a Doctor or two – we have them all and more in a South Tyneside tribute to the science fiction phenomenon.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:24 pm

There’s talk that a new doctor could be on the way for a forthcoming season of Dr Who.

But South Tyneside can already boast plenty of connections to the Dr and his companions, and a handful of his enemies.

There are fans galore across the area and all of these photos come from the Shields Gazette archives.

Take a look and see if they bring back wonderful memories.

1. Meeting the doctor in 2010

Dr Who star Colin Baker got to meet a big fan at an event at the Temple Park Leisure Centre 11 years ago. Remember this?

2. A special visitor to Ocean Road

A 2003 art class at the Ocean Road Community Association and look who came to call. A Dalek was in the photo with adult education art students Margaret Bell, Anne Price, and Ann Milne.

3. Getting to know K9

Adam Fay looked like he was loving his meeting with K9 at the Temple Park Leisure Centre in 2010.

4. Looking back at this Living Waters scene

Who remembers this 2007 community safety event at the Living Waters Church, complete with Dr Who characters?

