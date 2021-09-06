Who loves a challenge? 9 reminders of the times you took on a mega challenge for charity in South Tyneside

We scoured the Gazette archives for a selection of images from people who took on top tasks for charity in years gone by.
Here are 9 of them, from pupils who tried to walk a million miles between them to nursery children who took part in a rhyme session.
There’s the people pictured in a Harton ice bucket event to volunteers who climbed Ben Nevis.
There’s plenty of television challenges at the moment to get your attention such as Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins, Celebrity Masterchef, and Strictly Come Dancing is back soon too.
In the meantime, feast your eyes on these challenges closer to home.
Page 1 of 3