Who loves a challenge? 9 reminders of the times you took on a mega challenge for charity in South Tyneside

We scoured the Gazette archives for a selection of images from people who took on top tasks for charity in years gone by.

Here are 9 of them, from pupils who tried to walk a million miles between them to nursery children who took part in a rhyme session.

There’s the people pictured in a Harton ice bucket event to volunteers who climbed Ben Nevis.

There’s plenty of television challenges at the moment to get your attention such as Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins, Celebrity Masterchef, and Strictly Come Dancing is back soon too.

In the meantime, feast your eyes on these challenges closer to home.

1. Time for nursery rhymes Who remembers this 2010 nursery rhyme challenge in North Marine Park and can you tell us more? Photo: TR Photo Sales

2. Reflections on 2009 These air cadets had vehicles looking brand new in a car wash challenge 12 years ago. Are you pictured? Photo: SN Photo Sales

3. Happy times at Harton Juniors Pupils from Harton Junior School were contributing to a Million Mile Challenge when they were pictured in this walking scene in 2005. Can you spot someone you know? Photo: TR Photo Sales

4. Freezing in Harton and Westoe A 2014 view of the Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare funday - and the ice bucket challenge looks so cool! Photo: Tim Richardson Photo Sales