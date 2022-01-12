Some of the wonderful and creative ways you have supported charity over the years.
You're amazing! 9 of the fantastic ways you have fundraised in South Tyneside over the years

You’ve sang, jogged, dipped and fed the homeless – and that’s just the start of the tremendous fundraising that you have all done in South Tyneside over the years.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:50 am

The people, pubs and shops of the borough regularly go out of their way to help others.

Just look at the The Ashley, in Stanhope Road, which raised £1405 for the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to the hearts of some some of its regulars.

It inspired us to take a look and some of the other wonderful fundraising projects we have seen in the borough in the past.

So whether you sat in a bath of pink custard at Asda, sang for charity at the Kelly in Hebburn, fed the hungry at Christmas or did a fancy dress run dressed as a bee, we have it all!

Take a look.

1. Excellent at Epinay School

Epinay school staff who were running the 2013 Great North Run to raise funds for the Big B capital fundraising campaign. Were you a part of it?

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Celebrating in 2015

Asda's Mavis Maughan celebrated the end of the store's Tinkled Pink fundraising 7 years ago. Who can tell us more about the store's great efforts in 2015?

Photo: Stu Norton

3. On stage at Whiteleas Club

Raising money for a hospice. That's what these stage stars were doing at Whiteleas Club in 2013.

Photo: iain brown

4. Wonderful Westoe Brass Band

Westoe Brass Band performed in King Street to raise funds in 2014. Remember this?

Photo: Stu Norton

