You're amazing! 9 of the fantastic ways you have fundraised in South Tyneside over the years

The people, pubs and shops of the borough regularly go out of their way to help others.
Just look at the The Ashley, in Stanhope Road, which raised £1405 for the Alzheimer’s Society, a charity close to the hearts of some some of its regulars.
It inspired us to take a look and some of the other wonderful fundraising projects we have seen in the borough in the past.
So whether you sat in a bath of pink custard at Asda, sang for charity at the Kelly in Hebburn, fed the hungry at Christmas or did a fancy dress run dressed as a bee, we have it all!
Take a look.
Page 1 of 2