10 great pictures from the Christmas lights switch-on in South Shields

What a great night at the South Shields Christmas lights switch-on

The former X Factor duo performed an impressive hour-long set which really got the crowd going.

1. Jedward were the stars of the night

Never mind those people, look how cute I am!

2. Move over for the giant penguin

There's no show without Abi, who's become something of a switch-on tradition

3. Abi Garrido also brought her voice to the occasion

Half of Jedward during their crowd-pleasing performance

4. Are you ready for your close up?

