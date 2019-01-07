10 vegan-friendly places to try in South Tyneside for Veganuary - and some of them may surprise you

Greggs has launched a vegan sausage roll, Piers Morgan has made himself a pantomime villain of plant-based peoples, and green Vs are appearing over food products everywhere.

It must be 'Veganuary'. The campaign challenges people to try living without animal products for a month. Here we look at 10 places in South Shields, Jarrow, Boldon and Cleadon you can turn to for vegan options if you want to try it for yourself - or if you're already vegan and looking for new places to go:

1. Zeera Spice Lounge, Ocean Road, South Shields Vegans can fare well at most Indian restaurants, but Zeera offers a special vegan thali as well as a vegan food and wine menu to help plant-based customers quickly find what's suitable for them.

2. Hive Coffee Company, Jarrow Hall, Church Bank, Jarrow Co-founded by a vegan, this lovely cafe has lots of plant-based options, including great cakes, sandwiches, salads and specials.

3. Redragon, Burrow Street, South Shields Again, Chinese restaurants can be a haven for vegans, but this great little place has some amazing options including vegan crispy duck, vegan chicken and cod, and even vegan prawn crackers.

4. The New Crown, Mowbray Road, South Shields A Marston's pub complete with the chain's 'Not Just for Vegans' menu featuring its famous Moving Mountains burger as well as a range of other choices including mushroom bourguignon pie and buffalo cauliflower tacos.

