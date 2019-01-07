10 vegan-friendly places to try in South Tyneside for Veganuary - and some of them may surprise you
Greggs has launched a vegan sausage roll, Piers Morgan has made himself a pantomime villain of plant-based peoples, and green Vs are appearing over food products everywhere.
It must be 'Veganuary'. The campaign challenges people to try living without animal products for a month. Here we look at 10 places in South Shields, Jarrow, Boldon and Cleadon you can turn to for vegan options if you want to try it for yourself - or if you're already vegan and looking for new places to go:
1. Zeera Spice Lounge, Ocean Road, South Shields
Vegans can fare well at most Indian restaurants, but Zeera offers a special vegan thali as well as a vegan food and wine menu to help plant-based customers quickly find what's suitable for them.
A Marston's pub complete with the chain's 'Not Just for Vegans' menu featuring its famous Moving Mountains burger as well as a range of other choices including mushroom bourguignon pie and buffalo cauliflower tacos.