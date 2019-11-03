11 of the best places to eat vegan food in the North East

We’ve complied a list of some of the North East’s vegan restaurants and cafes for you to choose from. Check out our top picks.
1. The Good Apple Cafe
The Good Apple Cafe on Derwent Street in Sunderland is the city's first all-vegetarian cafe but they also offer vegan treats. It is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Flamingo Cafe
Flamingo Cafe in Seaham is open from 10am to 3pm on Mondays, 9am to 3pm for the rest of the week and 9am to 5pm on weekends with vegan options on the menu.
Photo: Tim Richardson
3. Bear & Natural Kitchen
Bear & Natural Kitchen on North Bridge Street in Sunderland has vegan options on its main menu. It is open from 9am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday.
Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Portals Place
Portals Place on Slake Terrace in Hartlepool has a full vegan menu. It is open from 12pm to 2pm and 5.30pm to 10pm from Tuesday to Saturday and 12pm to 3pm on Sundays.
Photo: Frank Reid
