All the restaurants taking part in South Tyneside restaurant weeks and what the offers are

The Borough’s annual week-long celebration of good food starts tomorrow and restaurants all over South Tyneside will be taking part.

By Candice Farrow
Friday, 4th October 2019, 15:10 pm
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 17:41 pm
Restaurant week

The Borough’s annual week-long celebration of food starts tomorrow on Saturday, October 5 and will end on Saturday, October 12 giving residents the chance to experience and enjoy a variety of special one-off dishes and special offers provided by South Tyneside restaurants.

There are 33 restaurants taking part in this years event.

Councillor Alan Kerr, Lead Member for Culture and Leisure at South Tyneside Council, said: "The event gives residents and visitors the chance to enjoy special dining offers at fantastic eateries across the Borough whilst also highlighting South Tyneside’s vibrant restaurant scene.

“This is the perfect opportunity to try something new or rediscover old favourites.”

Two courses for £10.95 or three courses for £12.95

Bistro Romano

Two courses for £20.50

Blacks Corner

Crostini and mini cheese charcuterie for £10

Caffe Mio

Any cold/toasted wrap or ciabatta and slice of cake for £6.50

Charleston’s Coffee House

Two courses for £9.95

Colmans of South Shields

Two course special menu for £11.95

Two courses for £14.95 or three courses for £17.95

Dame Bella’s at The Customs House

Two courses for £12.95 or three courses for £15.95

Hive Coffee Company

Special offers from £5

La Vina

Tapas tower for £16.95 or a vegetarian tapas tower for £15.95

Two courses £9.95 or three courses £13.95

Special lunch offer also available.

Loca Bar & Kitchen

Two courses for £10 or three courses for £15

Mambo’s Italiano

Menu coming soon

Mambo II

Menu coming soon

Mambo Wine and Dine

Two courses for £17.95

Mamma Mia

Two courses for £17.90

No4 Bar & Bistro

Two courses for £16.95 or three courses for £19.95

Ristorante Bravi

Two courses for £17.50 or three courses for £22

Scoop and Bean

Three special offers available for £3.50

Star of India

A starter, main and rice dish for £6.50 (Sunday to Friday) or £8.50 (Saturday)

The Clifton

Two courses for £10

The Grey Horse Inn

Two courses for £11.99

The Lakeside Inn

One course for £7.95 or two courses for £9.95

The Marine

Two courses for £12 or three courses for £16

The New Sundial

Two courses for £12.95 or three courses for £15.95

The Raj

Special set menu for £7.90 (Sunday to Thursday) or £10.90 (Friday to Saturday)

The Red Lion

Two courses for £11.95 or three courses for £15.95

The Sand Dancer

Two courses for £11.95 or three courses for £14.95

The Sea Hotel Maritime Restaurant

Two courses for £10 or three courses for £15

Turkish Salash Natural Grill

Two courses for £7.95

Turkuisine

Two courses for £10.95

Tuscano’s

Three courses for £14.95

Zeera

Special three course tasting menu for £25.50

