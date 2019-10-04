All the restaurants taking part in South Tyneside restaurant weeks and what the offers are
The Borough’s annual week-long celebration of good food starts tomorrow and restaurants all over South Tyneside will be taking part.
The Borough’s annual week-long celebration of food starts tomorrow on Saturday, October 5 and will end on Saturday, October 12 giving residents the chance to experience and enjoy a variety of special one-off dishes and special offers provided by South Tyneside restaurants.
There are 33 restaurants taking part in this years event.
Councillor Alan Kerr, Lead Member for Culture and Leisure at South Tyneside Council, said: "The event gives residents and visitors the chance to enjoy special dining offers at fantastic eateries across the Borough whilst also highlighting South Tyneside’s vibrant restaurant scene.
“This is the perfect opportunity to try something new or rediscover old favourites.”
Beggar’s Bridge
Two courses for £10.95 or three courses for £12.95
Bistro Romano
Two courses for £20.50
Blacks Corner
Crostini and mini cheese charcuterie for £10
Caffe Mio
Any cold/toasted wrap or ciabatta and slice of cake for £6.50
Charleston’s Coffee House
Two courses for £9.95
Colmans of South Shields
Two course special menu for £11.95
Colmans Seafood Temple
Two courses for £14.95 or three courses for £17.95
Dame Bella’s at The Customs House
Two courses for £12.95 or three courses for £15.95
Hive Coffee Company
Special offers from £5
La Vina
Tapas tower for £16.95 or a vegetarian tapas tower for £15.95
Little Haven Hotel
Two courses £9.95 or three courses £13.95
Special lunch offer also available.
Loca Bar & Kitchen
Two courses for £10 or three courses for £15
Mambo’s Italiano
Menu coming soon
Mambo II
Menu coming soon
Mambo Wine and Dine
Two courses for £17.95
Mamma Mia
Two courses for £17.90
No4 Bar & Bistro
Two courses for £16.95 or three courses for £19.95
Ristorante Bravi
Two courses for £17.50 or three courses for £22
Scoop and Bean
Three special offers available for £3.50
Star of India
A starter, main and rice dish for £6.50 (Sunday to Friday) or £8.50 (Saturday)
The Clifton
Two courses for £10
The Grey Horse Inn
Two courses for £11.99
The Lakeside Inn
One course for £7.95 or two courses for £9.95
The Marine
Two courses for £12 or three courses for £16
The New Sundial
Two courses for £12.95 or three courses for £15.95
The Raj
Special set menu for £7.90 (Sunday to Thursday) or £10.90 (Friday to Saturday)
The Red Lion
Two courses for £11.95 or three courses for £15.95
The Sand Dancer
Two courses for £11.95 or three courses for £14.95
The Sea Hotel Maritime Restaurant
Two courses for £10 or three courses for £15
Turkish Salash Natural Grill
Two courses for £7.95
Turkuisine
Two courses for £10.95
Tuscano’s
Three courses for £14.95
Zeera
Special three course tasting menu for £25.50