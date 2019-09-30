The best places for breakfast in Shields according to Google reviews

From tearooms to cafes, these are some of the highly rated breakfast hot spots as reviewed on Google.
1. The Boatyard
One local guide has written: “Amazing little coffee place with wonderful food” of this 4.6 rated restaurant.
Photo: The Boatyard
2. Wooden Deli
This deli gets 4.6 out of 5 and has reviews such as: “Love this place, best prices for the best breakfasts and burger menu is superb. Lovely family feel when you visit”
Photo: Wooden Deli
3. Surf Cafe
“What a pleasant find always wanted to visit I'm so glad I did and will return again” writes one reviewer of this 4,6 rated cafe.
Photo: Surf Cafe
4. Dodgin's Yard
One local guide writes: “Had a wonderful Dodgins Breakfast...Lovely staff, lovely place. Prices very reasonable. Home made baked beans..spot on. Recommended.” Dodgin’s Yard has 4.6 out of 5.
Photo: Dodgin's Yard
