The best places for breakfast in Shields according to Google reviews

A good breakfast can set you up for the day, but where are the best places to visit in North and South Shields?

By Rosalind Erskine
Monday, 30th September 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Sunday, 29th September 2019, 21:17 pm

From tearooms to cafes, these are some of the highly rated breakfast hot spots as reviewed on Google.

1. The Boatyard

One local guide has written: “Amazing little coffee place with wonderful food” of this 4.6 rated restaurant.

Photo: The Boatyard

2. Wooden Deli

This deli gets 4.6 out of 5 and has reviews such as: “Love this place, best prices for the best breakfasts and burger menu is superb. Lovely family feel when you visit”

Photo: Wooden Deli

3. Surf Cafe

“What a pleasant find always wanted to visit I'm so glad I did and will return again” writes one reviewer of this 4,6 rated cafe.

Photo: Surf Cafe

4. Dodgin's Yard

One local guide writes: “Had a wonderful Dodgins Breakfast...Lovely staff, lovely place. Prices very reasonable. Home made baked beans..spot on. Recommended.” Dodgin’s Yard has 4.6 out of 5.

Photo: Dodgin's Yard

