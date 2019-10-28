The Botanist is looking for a kebab taste tester - and offering a £500 and a year's supply of free kebabs in return

Popular restaurant and bar chain, The Botanist, is offering the chance to do just that. The company is currently hunting for a taste tester to try its new hanging kebabs.

Get paid to eat

The botanical themed eatery, which boasts 19 venues across the UK, is looking for one lucky individual to become its hanging kebabs taste tester, ensuring the latest (and future) creations are just as good as its classics.

Do you consider yourself a kebab connoisseur?

The role involves providing honest feedback so that the dishes can be made as enjoyable as possible for other customers - and you will be paid £500 for your opinion.

Among the new dishes are a chicken and chorizo skewer, five spice duck with hoisin sauce, and crispy halloumi with garlic butter.

The chosen candidate will be tasked with sampling each of the new kebabs and the ideal sides and sauces to be served with each one. You will also help staff to decide on the perfect drink to complement each dish and work on developing new hanging kebab options for The Botanist 2020 menu.

And as a seasonal treat, the lucky candidate will have the chance to try the Christmas hanging kebab to ensure it is set to become another festive favourite.

The role involves providing honest feedback on the new hanging kebabs (Photo: The Botanist/Instagram)

Free supply of kebabs

In return for your insight, you will not only receive £500 on completion of your first job - The Botanist will also reward you with a free hanging kebab meal for two every month in 2020.

You can also look forward to a bonus pancake hanging kebab to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, and have the chance to see your own signature kebab creation added to the Spring Specials in your local Botanist branch.

The Botanist has restaurants in Alderley Bridge, Bath, Birmingham, Cheltenham, Chester, Coventry, Manchester, Didsbury, Farnham, Knutsford, Leeds, Marlow, Newcastle, Reading, Salford, Sheffield, Warrington, West Bridgford and York.

How to apply