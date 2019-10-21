Cadbury’s Orange Twirl: Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Spar and everywhere else that stocks the new chocolate bar
Since their release in September, chocolate lovers have been desperate to get their hands on the new orange-flavoured Twirl.
But the elusive chocolate bar is proving hard for people to get a hold of. This is where you may be lucky enough to find one.
Which shops are selling the orange Twirl?
Shops selling the highly sought-after chocolate bar include Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Spar, Co-op and Sainsbury's.
However, shoppers have been having a hard time trying to find the treat, since it has quickly sold out in numerous stores.
Some users have taken to Twitter to express their desire to find one of these citrus-flavoured bars as soon as possible, and to ask other users where they have found the chocolatey treat.
One Twitter user dispelled the notion that the orange Twirl may just be a myth after all, after managing to finally find one.
He said, “After searching in every shop known to man I’ve finally found one. The almighty twirl orange was not a myth.”
Another Twitter user commented, “The Twirl Orange hunt continues…,” while another expressed their delight when they managed to find the orange Twirl, stating “Finally! I was almost ready to give up! #orangetwirl.”
Others who have been hunt for the chocolate bar have also been kind enough to take to Twitter to tell others when and where they’ve managed to find one.
One user said, “Ultimate orange Twirl update. Pumpkin cafe Plymouth station. Be quick! And they're #Glutenfree Day made!,” while another commented “Plenty of #orangetwirl in the @SPARintheUK at Vicar's Cross.”