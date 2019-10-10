Caffe Nero giving out free hot drinks during October: how to claim

Costa Coffee also did something similar, when they recently gave out three million free hot drinks from their ‘Express’ machines.

How do I get a free hot drink at Caffe Nero?

To get your hot drink, you need to download the Caffe Nero app for free, using the Google Play or App Store.

If you’re a fan of Caffe Nero, then it’s your lucky month, as the coffee chain are offering free hot drinks to their customers in October.

You will then need to register your details. Once you’ve registered and are set up on the app, you’ll need to click this link in order to be able to download your voucher.

However, you need to make sure you do it on your smartphone - it doesn’t work on desktop computers.

You will then need to go to the Wallet tab on the app in order to redeem your voucher, and then you will need to present the voucher to the barrister in store to claim your free hot drink.

Customers will only be able to do this once per Caffe Nero account.

How long is the offer on for?

This offer is available in Caffe Nero stores until Tuesday 22 October 2019.

Caffe Nero expands menu

Caffe Nero has recently added a variety of new food items to their menu.

Their new lunch menu features salads, baked goods and vegan sandwiches, including mini pizzas and stonebaked pizzettas.