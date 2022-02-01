Aston Martin has revealed what it says is the world’s most powerful luxury SUV - the DBX707.

The 707 refers to the car’s maximum power output in metric horsepower - equivalent to a massive 697bhp - and the performance model also boasts 664lb ft of torque. That’s 155bhp and 148lb ft more than the standard DBX .

Figures like that put the DBX707 ahead of the 617bhp Bentley Bentayga Speed, 641bhp Lamborghini Urus and the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with 671bhp.

Beneath the bonnet, the DBX7070 uses the same twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 as the regular car but with new turbos and a unique engine calibration. It also gets a new nine-speed wet clutch automatic transmission in order to handle the increased power and torque, and speed up shifts.

That means the DBX707 will cover 0-62mph in just 3.3 seconds - 1.2 seconds faster than the standard car - and reach 193mph flat out.

To accompany the power upgrades, the DBX’s chassis has also been reworked. New damper valves and a unique calibration for the triple-chamber air suspension give the DBX707 a firmer, more planted feel with less body movement in corners, while the power steering has been retuned for a more detailed feedback.

A new version of the electronic limited slip differential has been developed to cope with the extra torque and with a shorter final gear to aid in-gear acceleration.

Braking has also been upgraded with standard-fit six-piston brakes with carbon ceramic discs. Not only do they increase braking performance but they also reduce the car’s unsprung weight by 10kg per corner.

Aston Martin’s head of vehicle engineering and procurement, Drummond Jacoy, said: “Creating the ultimate SUV presented formidable challenges for our engineering team. Too often this class of car is characterized by an obsession with brute force. With DBX707 our objective was to match immense performance with impeccable control and precision, combined with an authentic sporting character essential in every Aston Martin model.”

As well as the mechanical upgrades, the DBX707 gets new interior and exterior styling to mark it out.

The front has been reshaped with a larger satin chrome grille featuring double vanes, a new splitter, revised running light design and new air intakes and brake cooling ducts. At the rear, there is a new bumper and the diffuser has been enlarged to accommodate the larger satin black quad exhausts, while a lip spoiler has been added to the roofline to aid high-speed stability.

Unique alloys are available in 22 or 23-inch diameter.

Inside, behind new soft-close doors, sports seats are standard, with “comfort” seats a no-cost option and there’s a dark chrome finish to the switchgear, although bright chrome or carbon fibre are options. Three “environments” offer a choice between Accelerate, with a mix of leather and Alcantara or Inspire Sport or Comfort, both of which feature full semi-aniline leather on your choice of seats.

The centre console has been updated with dedicated dynamic controls for the suspension, stability control and transmission settings, creating physical controls rather than managing the settings via the car’s touchscreen.