Drivers warned of roadworks on A194 Leam Lane at Jarrow
Drivers are being warned of planned roadworks on a major route in South Tyneside.
South Tyneside Council is making an order to close the east-bound carriageway of the A194 Leam Lane, at Jarrow – from its junction with the York Avenue slip road to its junction with Roman Road – at times over 10 days from August 16.
The three quarter-mile closure is required to enable the council to carry our resurfacing work.
During the project, an alternative route for traffic will operate via Brancepeth Terrace, Leam Lane, Roman Road, and Tynemouth Rd – and vice versa.
The closures will be signposted at required.
The information in this story came from a public notice published in The Shields Gazette newspaper.
