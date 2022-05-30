Electric cars numbers rise in South Tyneside

More electric cars registered.

The Government is aiming to entirely phase out new petrol and diesel-powered cars by 2030, with battery electric vehicles planned to account for all car sales by 2035.

Department for Transport figures show there were 357 battery-electric vehicles registered in South Tyneside at the end of last year – up from 189 at the end of 2020 – an 89% rise.

It meant 168 electric vehicles were newly registered in 2021 – more than double the 77 the year before.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, the number of electric vehicles on the roads almost doubled, increasing from 215,000 at the end of 2020 to 420,000 last year.

On average, an electric car will emit around one-third less carbon dioxide than an equivalent petrol or diesel car, Transport & Environment, a European clean transport campaign group, says.

Ian Plummer, commercial director at Auto Trader, said the automotive industry has responded well to the Government's electric car drive but there were still issues over their cost and the avialability of public charging points.

He said: "Over the last year, we’ve seen significant strides in range capability, as well as a growing choice of makes, models and body types, but there is a need to further invest in charging ports.

"With the average electric vehicle costing around 30% more than traditionally fuelled alternatives, they also remain out of reach for all but the most affluent car buyer,."