Geordies ‘overwhelmingly in favour’ of potential ban on pavement parking

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seven in ten think it would be ‘a good idea’ despite the potential inconvenience it could cause to locals.

Geordies are overwhelmingly in favour of potential government plans to ban motorists from parking on the pavement.

According to a study by used car dealership group Big Motoring World, seven in ten Newcastle residents (70%) agree that this should be made illegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pavement parking has been banned in London since 1974, and several other city councils across the UK have been pushing for the power to introduce new rules and fines for this in their areas too.

Seven in ten Newcastle residents agree pavement parking should be made illegal.

The Department for Transport has reportedly been drawing up plans to tackle pavement parking across the UK, with an outright ban one of the options under consideration.

While pavement parking isn’t yet against the rules in Newcastle (unless other restrictions are in place) the Newcastle Council website strongly discourages this driving behaviour, stating that ‘no vehicles should be parked on the pavement.’

It also specifies that ‘a fine may be issued if the vehicle is on a pavement and there are waiting restrictions such as single or double yellow lines or pedestrian zones or dropped kerb in place.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Newcastle Council does not currently have the authority to issue a fine ‘if a vehicle is parked on the pavement and there are no parking restrictions adjacent to the kerb side’, the police can do so, if they consider the vehicle to be causing a dangerous obstruction.

Currently Penalty Charge Notice values for ‘illegal’ instances of pavement parking range in Newcastle from £50 to £70, depending on the severity of the disruption. Typically, the price halves if the fine is paid within 14 days though.

Despite many locals being in favour of the idea, the majority of Geordie motorists (62%) surveyed said they were unaware a ban on pavement parking could be on the way as early as this year.

Ian Hajyzamanali, Head of Marketing, at Big Motoring World added: “Pavement parking is a topic that is sure to divide opinion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pedestrians are often frustrated at their path being blocked by cars, but many motorists who have no choice but to park on narrow roads (and do not have access to a driveway) will be scratching their heads and wondering what they are supposed to do.