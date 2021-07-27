Plan to extend parking restrictions in Whitburn Village

North Guards, Whitburn

South Tyneside Council has made an order under the terms of the Road Traffic Act to extend the ‘No Waiting’ restrictions on North Guards, Whitburn, from its junction with Wellands Lane in a north easterly direction for a distance of 23 metres.

Full details of the order can be inspected from Monday to Friday between 10am and 2pm at South Shields Town Hall.

The document can also be requested on email at [email protected]

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone wishing to question the validity of the order may do with a High Court application by August 18.

The information in this story came from a public notice published in The Shields Gazette newspaper.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.