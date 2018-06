Cheese lovers rejoice - a festival celebrating the best of dairy-based foodstuffs is heading to the region.

CheeseFest UK seeks out businesses from across the country including specialist cheese makers and hot cheesy street food stalls to appear at its events.

Organisers say the event, at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday August 18, will feature more than 30 cheese traders and street food vendors with foods to try and buy.

https://www.cheesefestuk.com/