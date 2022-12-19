Christmas is a time for family.

And many families across South Tyneside are making special memories this festive season as their babies get ready for their first-ever Christmas. With just a few more sleeps until Santa Claus comes to town, we are helping little bundles of joy in the borough make their first December 25 one to remember.

Join us as we raise a festive toast to Christmas 2022; a time of year made all-the-more special for these families with the addition of their new arrivals.

A big thank you to all those who shared pictures of their little ones on our Facebook page – they are all so special.

1. Little elf Chester, 1 week old, ready to celebrate his first Christmas. Photo: Tia Savage Photo Sales

2. He's excited! Felix, age 3 months, ready to celebrate his first Christmas. Photo: Olivia Joy McGill Photo Sales

3. Little man Chester George Wheatley, age 6 months, under the tree. Photo: Hollie Elizabeth Photo Sales

4. Resting my eyes ... Francesca, age 19 weeks, is catching 40 winks before the excitement of Christmas, Day. Photo: Ashley Peverley Photo Sales