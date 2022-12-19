News you can trust since 1849
Celebrating Baby's First Christmas with families across South Tyneside - thank you to everyone who contributed a photo.

Baby's First Christmas: South Tyneside families celebrate Christmas milestone with little bundles of joy

Christmas is a time for family.

By Debra Fox
4 minutes ago

And many families across South Tyneside are making special memories this festive season as their babies get ready for their first-ever Christmas. With just a few more sleeps until Santa Claus comes to town, we are helping little bundles of joy in the borough make their first December 25 one to remember.

Join us as we raise a festive toast to Christmas 2022; a time of year made all-the-more special for these families with the addition of their new arrivals.

A big thank you to all those who shared pictures of their little ones on our Facebook page – they are all so special.

1. Little elf

Chester, 1 week old, ready to celebrate his first Christmas.

Photo: Tia Savage

2. He's excited!

Felix, age 3 months, ready to celebrate his first Christmas.

Photo: Olivia Joy McGill

3. Little man

Chester George Wheatley, age 6 months, under the tree.

Photo: Hollie Elizabeth

4. Resting my eyes ...

Francesca, age 19 weeks, is catching 40 winks before the excitement of Christmas, Day.

Photo: Ashley Peverley

