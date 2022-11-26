News you can trust since 1849
A magical evening as Christmas lights were switched on for Boldon CA.

Christmas comes to East Boldon as Sunderland AFC legend Jimmy Montgomery turns on festive lights

Sunderland football legend Jimmy Montgomery was guest of honour for Boldon Community Association as the Christmas lights were switched on for 2022.

By Debra Fox
3 minutes ago

The celebrations got underway on Friday, November 25 as the lights were turned on and members of the community gathered for Boldon CA’s Christmas Festival at Boldon Community Centre, which also featured refreshments, rides and stalls. And it was a magical start to the Christmas season for many families, who turned out to enjoy the fun.

See if you can spot anyone you recognise in our picture round-up, from photographer Stu Norton.

For more information about the work of Boldon CA, find them on Facebook here.

1. Family fun

Wrapped up and ready to enjoy the festivities as the Boldon CA lights are switched on.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Heroes in a half shell

There some familiar faces on hand to help entertain families at the Christmas Festival on Friday.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. He's a mean one ...

... Mr Grinch! Hopefully he was in the Christmas spirit and not trying to spoil anyone's fun.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Fun at the fair

Big smiles from a young visitor enjoying one of the rides at the Christmas lights switch-on.

Photo: Stu Norton

