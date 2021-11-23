Council announces free festive parking at car parks in South Shields town centre during December
South Tyneside Council has announced that all Council-owned car parks in South Shields town centre will be free of charge at certain times during December.
The offer, which is aimed at encouraging more people to do their Christmas shopping locally, means car parks in the town centre will be free of charge after 3pm on weekdays and all day on Saturdays and Sundays for the whole month.
The initiative aims to support businesses and traders across South Tyneside in a bid to create the conditions for recovery and investment following the pandemic and to support town centres, high streets and hospitality.
Read More
Cllr Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Regeneration and Economy, said: “This scheme will benefit both shoppers and traders; the festive period is an expensive time so every little helps.
“Many of our businesses, particularly in the retail and hospitality sectors, are still feeling the effects of Covid.
“One of our key priorities is to support our high streets, so just as we did over the summer months, we’re introducing free parking again to help boost the local economy.”
As Christmas draws closer, South Tyneside Council has also announced the Borough’s traditional Christmas Wonderland programme of events for 2021 following a difficult and challenging period which saw last year’s festivities move online.
Cllr Walsh added: “We’ve listened to feedback and this year, we’ve extended the offer to include Saturdays to give people an added incentive to visit the town centre and the market, pick up some Christmas shopping or have a bite to eat.”