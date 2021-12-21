When South Shields' waste and recycling centres are open over Christmas and New Year

The Middlefields Recycling Village is open throughout the festive season apart from Christmas Day itself.

In order to minimise issues around queuing and congestion a new booking system has been introduced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Entrance to the Middlefields Recycling Village, South Shields.

The site is CLOSED on Christmas Day only.

Otherwise, it will be open is open every day from 9am to 6pm.

The new system is place at the recycling centre means residents will need to have reserved a day and time before disposing of their waste and recyclable materials.

The new booking system requires visitors to select a day and time after filling out details such as their full name and address.

South Tyneside residents can book online by clicking here or by calling the Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000.

What are some things that will help at the Recycling Village?

If you are bringing a car without a trailer, you do not need a permit.

The Recycling centre is only accessible by vehicle. Pedestrians are not allowed to carry waste on to the site.

Separate your waste before you arrive for a speedy visit.

Plastic bags or bin liners can only go into general waste skips. All other recycling must be removed from plastic bags. There are bin provided for plastic bags.

Make sure your put your waste material into the right container – staff are on site to help.

What can I take to the Recycling Village?

Paper, magazines, catalogues and junk mail, glass bottles and jars, food tins and drink cans, cardboard, plastic bottles, beverage food and drink cartons, textiles and shoes, books and discs, batteries, gas bottles, car batteries, engine oil, tyres, timber and wood, metals, electrical’s, fluorescent tubes and light, bulbs, garden waste, mixed plastics, rubble and bricks and gypsum.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.