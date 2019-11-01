Cold Weather Payment 2019: who is eligible and how to apply

But if you’re receiving certain benefits or support for mortgage interest, then you may be eligible for a Cold Weather Payment.

This is how to know if you’re eligible for a Cold Weather Payment.

You may be able to claim for Cold Weather Payments if you’re getting:

With temperatures beginning to drop, the cost of heating your house can result in expensive energy bills.

Pension Credit Income Support Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance Income-related Employment and Support Allowance Universal Credit Support for Mortgage Interest

Income Support and income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

You’ll usually get Cold Weather Payments if you get Income Support or income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance and have any of the following:

a disability or pensioner premium a child who is disabled Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element a child under 5 living with you

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

You’ll usually get Cold Weather Payments if you get income-related ESA and are in a work-related activity group or support group. If you’re not in either of these groups, you might also get Cold Weather Payments if you have any of the following:

a severe or enhanced disability premium a pensioner premium a child who is disabled Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element a child under 5 living with you

Universal Credit

You’ll usually get Cold Weather Payments if you get Universal Credit and you’re not employed or self-employed. One of the following must also apply:

you have a health condition or disability and have limited capability for work (with or without work-related activity) you have a child under 5 living with you

You’ll also be eligible if you have a disabled child amount in your claim, whether you’re employed or not.

What do you get from a Cold Weather Payment?

The Cold Weather Payment scheme runs from 1 November 2019 to 31 March 2020 and you’ll get £25 for each 7 day period of very cold weather between these dates.

After each period of very cold weather in your area, you should get a payment within 14 working days. It’s paid into the same bank or building society account as your benefit payments.

How can I claim?

You do not need to apply in order to claim. If you’re eligible to get a Cold Weather Payment, you’ll be paid it automatically.

Tell your pension centre or Jobcentre Plus office if you think you should have received a Cold Weather Payment but you have not.