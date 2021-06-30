Harton Primary School

Harton Primary School announced its nursery will close to all pupils today, Monday, June 28, after a case of covid.

It also confirmed a case of covid in Year 6 in the main school, meaning pupils from that year could not attend.

Harton Primary School said it would provide more information to parents later today.

In a post on Facebook, the school said: “We have just had notification of a positive case of Covid in Nursery. Nursery will closed to all pupils today. Please accept our sincere apologies for the short notice.

“We will be in touch later with more information about dates etc.”

It added: “We have just had notification of a Covid case in Year 6. School will be closed to Year 6 today.

"We will be in touch with more information later today. Please accept our sincere apologies for the short notice.”