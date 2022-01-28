National Storytelling Week: Beloved books to share with your children

So this National Storytelling Week – which runs from Saturday, January 29 until Saturday, February 5 – we called on our readers to remember their favourite tales from childhood.

The annual campaign aims to promote and encourage storytelling in the classroom and bring together people of all ages who love a story.

Whether you’re still an avid reader or you’ve fallen out of the habit, we can all remember the books which had an impact on us in our younger years.

Readers have been sharing their favourite books from childhood for National Storytelling Week. Picture: Pixabay.

Why not reach for an old favourite to recommend to your own children in the week ahead.

Whether you’re helping them read along or just sharing a story from your own collection, there’s bound to be something to suit the family here.

Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our social media pages:

Anne of Green Gables, by Lucy Maud Montgomery

The BFG, by Roald Dahl

Black Beauty, by Anna Sewell

The Castle of Adventure, by Enid Blyton

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, by Roald Dahl

Charlotte’s Web, by E. B. White

Danny, the Champion of the World, by Roald Dahl

The Family From One End Street, by Eve Garnett

The Famous Five series, by Enid Blyton

Heidi, by Johanna Spyri

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, by C. S. Lewis

Little Women, Louisa May Alcott

The Magic Faraway Tree, by Enid Blyton

Matilda, by Roald Dahl

The Milly-Molly-Mandy series, by Joyce Lankester Brisley

My Family and Other Animals, by Gerald Durrell

The Secret Garden, by Frances Hodgson Burnett

The Secret Seven series, by Enid Blyton

The Silver Sword, by Ian Serraillier

The Spot the dog series, by Eric Hill

Sue Barton nursing series, by Helen Dore Boylston

Swallows and Amazons, by Arthur Ransome

The Tiger Who Came to Tea, by Judith Kerr

Treasure Island, by Robert Louis Stevenson

Tom's Midnight Garden, by Philippa Pearce

The Water-Babies, by Charles Kingsley

What Katy Did, by Susan Coolidge

Winnie-the-Pooh, A. A. Milne

The Wind in the Willows, by Kenneth Grahame

A Wrinkle in Time, by Madeleine L'Engle

For more information about National Storytelling Week, visit the Society for Storytelling's website here.

