National Storytelling Week: Beloved books to share with your children
There’s something special about settling down to share a story with your children.
So this National Storytelling Week – which runs from Saturday, January 29 until Saturday, February 5 – we called on our readers to remember their favourite tales from childhood.
The annual campaign aims to promote and encourage storytelling in the classroom and bring together people of all ages who love a story.
Whether you’re still an avid reader or you’ve fallen out of the habit, we can all remember the books which had an impact on us in our younger years.
Why not reach for an old favourite to recommend to your own children in the week ahead.
Whether you’re helping them read along or just sharing a story from your own collection, there’s bound to be something to suit the family here.
Here are some of the most popular suggestions from our social media pages:
Anne of Green Gables, by Lucy Maud Montgomery
The BFG, by Roald Dahl
Black Beauty, by Anna Sewell
The Castle of Adventure, by Enid Blyton
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, by Roald Dahl
Charlotte’s Web, by E. B. White
Danny, the Champion of the World, by Roald Dahl
The Family From One End Street, by Eve Garnett
The Famous Five series, by Enid Blyton
Heidi, by Johanna Spyri
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, by C. S. Lewis
Little Women, Louisa May Alcott
The Magic Faraway Tree, by Enid Blyton
Matilda, by Roald Dahl
The Milly-Molly-Mandy series, by Joyce Lankester Brisley
My Family and Other Animals, by Gerald Durrell
The Secret Garden, by Frances Hodgson Burnett
The Secret Seven series, by Enid Blyton
The Silver Sword, by Ian Serraillier
The Spot the dog series, by Eric Hill
Sue Barton nursing series, by Helen Dore Boylston
Swallows and Amazons, by Arthur Ransome
The Tiger Who Came to Tea, by Judith Kerr
Treasure Island, by Robert Louis Stevenson
Tom's Midnight Garden, by Philippa Pearce
The Water-Babies, by Charles Kingsley
What Katy Did, by Susan Coolidge
Winnie-the-Pooh, A. A. Milne
The Wind in the Willows, by Kenneth Grahame
A Wrinkle in Time, by Madeleine L'Engle
For more information about National Storytelling Week, visit the Society for Storytelling’s website here.