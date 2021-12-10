South Tyneside schoolchildren warm hearts with virtual Christmas carol concert

Several schools have been taking part in the Virtual Christmas Carol Concert – a special pre-recorded collection of videos showcasing the borough’s children singing seasonal songs and Christmas carols.

The virtual celebration is now available for families to watch online on YouTube, and can be accessed through South Tyneside Council’s website and social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

It will be available to watch again and again throughout the festive season.

As well as enjoying the musical talents of borough youngsters, viewers will receive a festive message from the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Pat Hay.

The Mayor said: “The annual Christmas Carol Concert is a very special event in our Christmas calendar.

“Once again, this year the concert is taking a virtual turn, giving families and our wider communities the opportunity to enjoy some festive favourites, from traditional carols to well-known Christmas songs, performed by some of the Borough’s very talented schoolchildren.

“No Christmas would be complete without children singing!

A picture from the 2020 virtual carol concert.

“I hope people will join in the festivities and tune in from the comfort of their own home to enjoy this wonderful showcase of their favourite festive songs.”

The Virtual Christmas Carol Concert features children from six primary schools, including Cleadon Academy, Fellgate, Lord Blyton, Marsden, Ridgeway Academy and St Gregory’s as well as South Tyneside Orchestra.

Ray Spencer MBE, Executive Director of The Customs House, acts as the compere.

It comes amid concerns over the Omicron variant and pressures on the NHS, with people more cautious and ‘Plan B’ measures announced.

While the virtual concert is available to watch online throughout December, copies of the video are also being delivered to residential homes so that they too can join in the festive fun.

The Virtual Christmas Carol Concert is just one of a series of activities taking place in South Tyneside over the festive season.

Visit the council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/christmas for full details of Christmas in South Tyneside. Alternatively, follow on social media at www.facebook.com/southtynesideevents and Twitter @stynesideevents

