While the Brit Awards honour musical excellence, icelolly.com is turning the spotlight on an entirely different kind of British talent - the fine art of British holidaying abroad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly launched Brit Abroad Awards celebrate the quirks, traditions and hilarious moments that make Brits’ holidays unforgettable.

From poolside antics and savvy suitcase-stuffers, buffet lovers and masters of the dancefloor, the awards celebrate the nation's most relatable travel moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winners will receive an exclusive Brit Abroad Award, while the overall winner will also enjoy an all-inclusive stay at Sol Marbella Estepona Atalaya Park, Costa del Sol, provided by HolidayGems.

WIN: £250 voucher or all-inclusive holiday with icelolly.com’s new competition.

To mark the launch of the awards, icelolly.com has delved into the typical habits of a Brit Abroad, and the results confirm what many have long suspected… Brits on holiday are a glorious mix of sunburn, snacks, sex on the beach and slightly questionable decisions.

Brits agree that a proper trip isn’t complete without an any-time-of-the-day airport pint (22%), a bag of local crisps (24%) and the noble tradition of pinching pastries (18%) from the all-inclusive buffet for ‘later’.

icelolly.com also found that Brits let loose in ways they never would at home, with 65% agreeing there are some things they only ever do when out of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost half (48%) confess to drinking alcohol during the day, 35% enjoy a daily nap and 31% love chatting to random (usually British) strangers.

One in ten (9%) have gone full ‘holiday romance’ with a mystery partner whose name they never learned! Some even take things a little further, with a cheeky 9% confessing to having sex on the beach (and no, not the cocktail).

A scandalous 5% even admit to cheating while abroad!

While sightseeing (45%), doing absolutely nothing (44%) and soaking up the sun on a beach day (44%) top the must-do list, Brits also have some distinctive holiday habits. One in five (20%) say they can’t resist sitting on the balcony in just a towel post-shower and 22% refuse to start their day without a full English fry-up - no matter how many Michelin-starred local eateries are on offer.

Even miles from home, British staples remain essential. Over a third (36%) can’t function without packing their own teabags and 25% bring biscuits, because a good cuppa is essential wherever you go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, spotting a Brit on holiday is hardly a challenge. According to 79% of respondents, the classic Brit Abroad is sunburnt, loud, clutching a pint and making no attempt at the local language. Over 41% have witnessed fellow countrymen rocking socks and sliders, while over a third (34%) have joined in (or cringed at) a spontaneous football chant. A playful 18% admit to sharing embarrassing content of their mates online, ensuring those ‘legendary’ holiday moments live on long after the tan has faded.

But beyond the booze and banter, Brits are savvy travellers, with 85% prioritising savings on their holidays. More than half (56%) hunt for cheaper accommodation, 55% look for flight deals and nearly half (47%) say they enjoy their break more when they know they’ve saved money on it. Steve Seddon, Chief Marketing Officer at icelolly.com, said: “Brits know how to make the most of a holiday - whether it’s starting the trip with an airport pint, basking in the sun by the pool or embracing the joy of an all-inclusive feast without the washing up.

“These traditions are what make package holidays special, and that’s exactly why we’re celebrating them with the ‘Brit Abroad Awards’. We’re inviting holidaymakers to share their iconic holiday clips for a chance to win an all-inclusive trip.

"A holiday is a time to switch off, let loose and enjoy every moment, without judgment. After all, the best trips aren’t about luxury - they’re about togetherness, relaxation and having fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

icelolly.com is celebrating iconic holiday moments with the new ‘Brit Abroad Awards’, honouring everything from holiday hacks to funny fails. To get involved, visit www.icelolly.com/competitions/britabroadawards

The five award categories include:

All-inclusive Icon: For the ones who make the absolute most of the all-you-can-eat food and drink.

Dad on Hol: For the ultimate dad jokes, cringe outfits or poolside antics gone wrong.

Holiday Hacker: Rewarding ingenious hacks, from suitcase-packing pros to savvy travellers saving a fortune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funny Fails: Mishaps and misadventures - because holidays never go exactly to plan.

The Taste of Britain Award: For those who unashamedly love a full English, a British pub or bring their Yorkshire teabags on hol.

TYPICAL BRIT ABROAD HOLIDAY TRAITS:

A local sightseeing daytrip

Doing nothing

A day at the beach

A day by the pool

Reading on a sun-lounger

A boat trip

All inclusive food and drink

Eating foreign crisps

Sunset cocktails

A drink at the airport

Supply of teabags in the room

Sitting on the balcony in my towel after a shower

A fry up breakfast

Sleeping in until late

Taking breakfast pastries from the buffet for later in the day

Sharing photos on social media

Taking part in the evening hotel entertainment

A family photoshoot

A coach tour

A drink at breakfast

Watch a football match in a sports bar

Finding a Irish/ British pub/ bar

Making friends with the hotel staff

Ordering a meal as room service

Reserving a sun lounger

Taking part in pool activities

Hitting the strip

Travel pillow

Attending a pool party

Not having to leave the resort

Karaoke night

Wearing my football team’s shirt

A selfie stick

Attending a boat party

An inflatable for the pool

Fancy dress

Staying awake all night

Buying fake designer goods

Personalised t-shirts

Holiday hookup